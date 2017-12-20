COAS witnesses winter collective training exercise

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 20 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Bahawalpur to witness winter collective training exercise of mechanised formation.

Commander Bahawalpur corps Lieutenant General Sher Afgun briefed the COAS about training of the Corps for assigned operational tasks, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The COAS appreciated the high standards of training and professional skills displayed by the formation.

He said, “While we are committed in War on Terror (WoT), we cannot be complacent about our preparations for response to conventional threat.”