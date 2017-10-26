COAS witnesses multinational air exercise

RAWALPINDI, Oct 26 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Mushaf Sargodha and witnessed ongoing multinational exercise ACES meet 2017 at Air Power Centre of Excellence (ACE) on Thursday.

Besides Pakistan, contingents of Royal Saudi Air Force and Turkish Air Force are participating in the exercise, whereas eight countries are participating as observers in the two-week long exercise, started on October 16, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Army Chief was briefed on ACE training facility and the scope of exercise, which is aimed at projecting mutual cooperation between the air forces and consolidate upon modern concepts, especially in domain of counter-terrorism

operations.

The COAS thanked PAF for the opportunity to see the exercise and acknowledged PAF contributions and support in the fight against terrorism. He hailed operational readiness and professional expertise of the PAF.

Addressing on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said that the existing global security scenario coupled with changing dynamics of warfare calls up for enhanced partnership among nations and their armed forces.

He said that the establishment of PAF ACE was a strategic initiative for developing a unique institution to share with friendly air forces the rare experiences PAF had gained in counter-terrorism operations.

He said that air operations had to remain in sync with surface operation to make decisive gain on the ground.

Earlier, upon arrival at the base, the COAS was received by the Chief of Air Staff. Chief of Naval Staff Adimral Zafar Abbasi, defence attaches of various countries and other senior officers from three services were present on the occasion.