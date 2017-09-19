COAS witnesses final of Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES C’ship

RAWALPINDI, Sep 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Abbottabad and witnessed the final

of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES (Physical Agility and

Combat Efficiency System) Championship at Baloch Regimental Centre

Abbottabad.

The COAS also awarded prizes to the winners, said an ISPR

statement issued here.

A total of 532 contestants from 23 Regimental Centres

participated in this event.

Engineer Centre team won the 5th Army PACES Championship while

Baloch Centre team won the 2nd Position in the competition. Sapper

Sanat Ullah won the overall best player award of the competition by

securing 2798 marks and Sepoy Muhammad Adil secured overall 2nd

Position by securing 2785 marks.

In individual matches, Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Abbas secured

first position in 3.2 Km run by covering distance in 10.7 minutes.

Sepoy Muhammad Yaqoob did 102 pull ups to clinch 1st position

in pull ups match. Sapper Majid Ali secured first position in sit up

match by doing 1131 sit ups. Sepoy Muhammad Adil did 1457 push ups

to secure first position and Recruit Muhammad Asees Iqbal won first

position by completing combat efficiency test in 49.22 seconds and

breaking the previous international Chinese record of 50.07 seconds.

While speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated

participants of the competition and trainers for achieving very high

standards of physical fitness and professionalism.

He said Pakistan Army was the most battle hardened army

in the world and it was primarily due to highest standard of

physical fitness, professionalism and motivation of its officers and

men, who face the challenges dauntlessly.

Earlier, on arrival at Abbottabad, the COAS was received by

Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General

Hidayat Ur Rehman and Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10

Corps.