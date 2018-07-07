COAS visits Swat Express Motorway Project, appreciates quality of construction work

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday was informed that the construction work of 1,300 meters long twin tube tunnel a part of Swat Express Motorway Project would be completed by December 2018.

The Army Chief visited under construction “Zalam Kot Twin Tube Tunnel’ on Swat Express Way near Chakdara, said a press release issued here by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) .

The 1,300 meters long twin tube tunnel as part of Swat Motorway Project will be completed by December 2018 reducing the travel time between Islamabad-Chakdara from 4 hours to 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The project is being undertaken by FWO. The 81 Km long Swat Motorway forms part of trade corridor is being executed by FWO.

The COAS appreciated quality work being under taken by FWO and acknowledged FWO’s contributions towards nation building with many feathers in their cap including KKH.

The COAS said that the under construction project will help bringing socio-economic development in Pakistan which is key to progress and prosperity of any country.

DG FWO and Corps Commander Peshawar were also present during the visit.