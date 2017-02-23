COAS visits Siachin

RAWALPINDI Feb 23 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Siachin and laid wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada of Gyari.

He said “we owe our independence to sacrifices of our Shuhada”,

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said here.

“Nothing is nobler than laying one’s life in defence of the motherland,” he said.

While talking to troops at Goma and Gilgit, the COAS said that

we all were proud to be soldiers of Pakistan and were defending it irrespective of terrain or weather difficulties.

He said that despite facing internal security challenges, we are fully prepared for effective response to perpetual threat from the East.

Later, the COAS interacted with notables of Gilgit Baltistan and assured them that Army was extending full support to all initiatives aimed at ensuring the rights of GB as part of the federation.

Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.