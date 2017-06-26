MULTAN, Jun 26, (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited injured of Ahmad Pur East
incident at Nishtar Hospital Multan.
Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University and Incharge Burn
Centre Nishtar hospital updated the COAS on treatment, Inter
Services Public Relations news release said.
The COAS appreciated role and efforts of first responders to
the tragic incident including civil administration, motorway and
Punjab police, local volunteers and hospitals staff.
He said crises management is a joint national responsibility
and Army performs its duty in aid of civil administration.
He assured civil administration of Army’s continued full
support in taking best care of the victims.
The COAS said that learning from such avoidable incidents
there is a requirement to have national public awareness campaign to
safeguard against recurrence.
Later, the COAS met families of Army Shuhadas at Multan
Garrison and lauded their great sacrifices. He said that nation is
proud of them as nothing is more sacred than laying one’s life for
the country.
Commander Multan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar
accompanied the COAS during the visit.
COAS visits Nishtar Hospital to have update on treatment of injured
MULTAN, Jun 26, (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General