COAS visits Military Academy Kakul

RAWALPINDI, Oct 6 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Pakistan Military Academy Kalul, Abbottabad.

He was briefed on various functional aspects of the academy for grooming and professional upbringing of the cadets, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to the faculty, the Army chief appreciated exceptionally high standards of the premier army institution and its efforts for grooming young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield, lead men from the front and be good citizens of Pakistan with the drive, acumen and outlook to contribute to both their institution and the

country.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Commandant PMA Maj Gen Abdullah Dogar.