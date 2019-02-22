COAS visits LOC; lauds high morale of troops: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Line of Control and reviewed the state of preparedness.

He lauded high morale of the troops, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here on Friday said.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country but we will not be intimidated or coerced. Any aggression or misadventure shall be paid back in same coin”, the COAS said.