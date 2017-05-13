COAS visits LOC; appreciates effective response to Indian CFVs, high morale of troops

RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited troops deployed along Line of
Control in Nikial Sector and was briefed on situation by the local
commander.
He appreciated high state of operational readiness, effective
response to Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) and high morale of
troops, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The COAS also visited parents of shaheed Lieutenant Khawar at
his home who embraced shahadat during an operation at Bannu.
He hailed supreme sacrifice of the officer and his family for
the motherland.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem
Raza accompanied the COAS.