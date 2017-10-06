COAS visits Lieutenant Colonel Amer Shaheed’s family

RAWALPINDI, Oct 6 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Friday visited the family of Lieutenant Colonel Amer Wahid Shaheed in Lahore, an

Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.

Colonel Amer had embraced martyrdom near Panjgur, Balochistan on September 4, in a

terrorist attack.

The army chief condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha. He

said the supreme sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army’s officers and men would never

go

waste.

He reiterated that fight against terrorism would continue till the achievement of enduring

peace and stability.