RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps Headquarters (HQ) and Malir
Garrison on Thursday.
At Corps HQ, the COAS was given update on security situation of the Province, especially Karachi and
operational preparedness of the Corps, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Army Chief hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan. He
said that peace in national economic hub Karachi was vital for security and
stability of Pakistan.
He said that efforts would continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province of Sindh.
Later, the COAS addressed officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence
towards defence and security of the country.
COAS visits Karachi Corps HQ, Malir Garrison
