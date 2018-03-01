COAS visits Karachi Corps HQ, Malir Garrison

RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps Headquarters (HQ) and Malir

Garrison on Thursday.

At Corps HQ, the COAS was given update on security situation of the Province, especially Karachi and

operational preparedness of the Corps, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Army Chief hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan. He

said that peace in national economic hub Karachi was vital for security and

stability of Pakistan.

He said that efforts would continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province of Sindh.

Later, the COAS addressed officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence

towards defence and security of the country.