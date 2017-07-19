COAS visits HIT, gets briefing on defence production

RAWALPINDI, July 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and

got detailed briefing on defence production including ongoing and future

defence projects.

The COAS appreciated performance and commitment of the industry

towards quality production, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press

release said.

“HIT has a history of contributions to strengthen conventional defence

capability of the country. No compromise shall be made towards this end

irrespective of the constraints,” the COAS said.

While expressing his satisfaction on the progress, he asked the HIT

Chairman to expedite the ongoing projects for their timely completion,

assuring full support to the defence industry.

Later, the COAS witnessed display of the capability and projects in

hand.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Chairman HIT

Lieutenant General Naeem Ashraf. Secretary Defence Production Lieutenant

General (R) Muhammad ljaz Chaudhry was also present.