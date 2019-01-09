COAS visits formations of Bahawalpur Corps

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 09 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited formations of Bahawalpur Corps during their winter collective training and expressed his satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness.The COAS witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of Defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Later, the COAS also visited position of an infantry formation in Fort Abbas Sector along Eastern Border. While interacting with officers and troops, he appreciated their high morale. He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and looked forward to peace within and peace without in line with the vision of Father of the Nation. "A well-equipped, well-trained and professionally competent army deters war and guarantees peace. The Pakistan Army is one such force which has become battle hardened through its combat experience against terrorism," the COAS remarked. Commander Bahawalpur Corps and Inspector General Training and Evaluation accompanied the COAS.