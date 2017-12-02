COAS visits family of Major Ishaq Shaheed

RAWALPINDI, Dec 02 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the family of Major Muhammad Ishaq

Shaheed at Lahore and offered Fateha, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.

The COAS said, “The supreme sacrifices rendered by our officers and ‘Jawans’ in the line of duty have strengthened our

national will and determination that we cannot be deterred by cowardly acts of terrorists who shall be defeated no matter what

the cost.”

Commander Lahore Corps Lt Gen Aamer Riaz was also present.