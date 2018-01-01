COAS visits family of Abdul Moeed Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited family of Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed in Lahore.

The 21 years aged Second Lieutenant Moeed laid his life for motherland in North Waziristan Agency on December 11, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

The COAS acknowledged courage and determination of the family and great sacrifice by son of the soil. Commander Lahore Corps was also present on his occasion.