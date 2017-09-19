COAS visits Engineers Centre Risalpur

RAWALPINDI, Sept 19 (APP): General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief

of Army Staff (COAS) Tuesday visited Engineers Centre Risalpur.

According to ISPR press statement issued here, COAS installed

Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari as Colonel Commandant of

Corps of Engineers.

COAS pinned the badges of rank at the ceremony, the statement

said adding Lt Gen Javed Mahmood Bukhari has the honor to be the

sword of honor of his PMA Course awarded to the best cadet and has

extraordinary record of service and contributions to the service.

The Gen served as Brigade Commander as well as GOC Swat.

A large number of serving and retired officers attended the

ceremony, the statement added.

While talking to the audience COAS praised contributions of

Engineers Corps towards nation building, natural calamities and

operations.

He said Engineers Corps of Pakistan Army has much to take

pride in their contributions towards defence and development of the

motherland.