COAS visits Awaran, inaugurates Turbat-Bulaeda Road

AWARAN, Mar 05 (APP):On the second day of his visit to Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Awaran and inaugurated work for Turbat-Bulaeda

Road and earth breaking for construction of Cadet College Awaran (CCA) at Jhao,

said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday.

On arrival at Jhao, the COAS was given detailed briefing by General

Officer Commanding, Major General Zaki Manj on recent security measures as well

as support to the government on socio-economic projects.

Cadet College Awaran initially will be for 800 cadets with plans to

enhance its capacity subsequently. The CCA would have hostel facilities for 300

cadets and faculty and will be constructed by Pakistan Army Engineers. The

project will be completed in quick time-frame of two years for its planned

initial capacity.

At Jhao, the COAS also interacted with local elders and troops in the

area.

Speaking on the occasions, he appreciated the progress through joint working

by security forces and the civil administration. He said that continuity of

effort with national commitment was the way forward to bring about the desired

development and stability in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo accompanied the COAS

throughout the visit and discussed various coordination aspects to successfully

carry on the execution of Khushal Balochistan programme.

Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Asim Salim Bajwa and

other civil and military officials were present on the occasion.