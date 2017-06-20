COAS visits Ataturk Mausoleum, Turkish Land Forces HQ

RAWALPINDI, June 20 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Ataturk Mausoleum in

Ankara and laid a wreath to pay homage to the father of Turkish

nation and penned down his respects in the visitor’s book.

The COAS visited Turkish Land Force Headquarters where he

was received by General Salih Zeki €olak, Commander Turkish Land

Forces and was presented guard of honour, a press release of Inter

Services Public Relations here said.

At the Turkish Land Force Headquarters, the COAS was

briefed on the regional security situation as well as the Turkish

Land Forces and their various undertakings in fields of training,

defence production and peacekeeping operations.

The COAS was awarded the Legion of Merit in a simple and

graceful ceremony in recognition of his services for promotion of

Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS underscored the

special place that Turkey enjoys in the hearts of all Pakistanis.

He dedicated the award to the Shuhada (martyrs) of both Pakistani

and Turkish armed forces.

Later, the COAS called on Chief of Turkish General Staff

General Hulusi Akar and discussed matters related to regional

security and the role armed forces of both countries play towards

peace and stability.

The two military leaders agreed to further enhance defence

cooperation in multiple fields. The Turkish military leadership was

greatly appreciative of the role Pakistan Army plays against

terrorism as well as in peace keeping operations and as a factor

of stability in a very volatile region.