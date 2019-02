ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Air Headquarters (AHQ) here on Monday.

COAS and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) deliberated on operational environment including threat and response, a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Both Chiefs expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy.

The COAS said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure.