COAS visited Quetta, briefed on ‘Khush Hal Balochistan’ initiative

RAWALPINDI, Nov 23 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta in connection with execution of ‘Khush Hal Balochistan’ (KHB) initiative.

The COAS and Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri were briefed in detail about socio-economic and security environment and plan for execution of KHB, an Inter Services Public Relation press release said.

The provincial administration and military commanders were also present. Plan was discussed in detail. Few aspects required further deliberation at staff level which will be finalized accordingly in next few days. All aspects in security domain were approved by the COAS. Details of complete KHB initiative will be shared soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said army would provide full support to federal and provincial governments for success of KHB programme.

He said the programme in fact was ‘Khush Hal Balochistan-Khush Hal Pakistan’.

The chief minister Balochistan appreciated contributions of security apparatus for improving stability in the province and support for execution of KHB plan.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa.