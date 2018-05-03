COAS, UAE ambassador discuss projects

RAWALPINDI, May 3 (APP):United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme (UPAP) projects under execution in Pakistan were discussed, an ISPR press release said.

Later on, an MoU was also signed for continuing UPAP projects for social development in remote areas of Pakistan.