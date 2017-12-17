COAS terms Quetta church attack attempt to cloud Christmas celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Quetta.
“The Quetta church attack targeting our brotherly Christian Pakistanis is an attempt to cloud Christmas celebrations and create religious cleavages,” he said according to a tweet by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.
The COAS commended the effective response by Law Enforcement Agencies, adding, “We stay united and steadfast to respond against such heinous attempts.”
