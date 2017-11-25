COAS telephones PM, discusses Islamabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday telephoned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and discussed the ongoing situation regarding the crackdown on protesters in Islamabad.

According to a tweet by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, “COAS telephoned the prime minister, suggested him to handle Islamabad Dharna peacefully, avoiding violence from both sides as it is not in national interest and cohesion.”