LINE OF CONTROL, June 5 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday spent Eid with troops along Line of Control (LoC).

COAS offered prayer with troops on front line. Special prayers were made for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

Talking to troops, COAS said best Eid for a soldier was to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from family. “Remember for us, the defenders of Pakistan, our first family is the Pakistani nation, then the ones back home,” COAS said.