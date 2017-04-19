COAS signs black warrants of 30 hardcore terrorists

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Wednesday signed execution orders (Black Warrants) of another 30 hardcore terrorists who were awarded death sentence by military courts.

The process expedited during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release here said.

These terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism including attack on Army Public School Peshawar, kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of Frontier Constabulary, attack on Saidu Sharif Airport, killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies.