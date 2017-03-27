COAS, SA Minister discuss defence security cooperation

RAWALPINDI, Mar 27 (APP): Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Affairs, South Africa (SA) Ms N.N Mapisa Nqakula, on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual

interest including defence and security cooperation between both the

countries and overall regional security situation, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The minister expressed her appreciation for Army’s successes in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Defence Minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the

guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.