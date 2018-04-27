COAS reaches Uzbekistan, meets Uzbek Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday reached Uzbekistan on official visit and met President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek President appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in fight against terrorism and said that the world needed to recognize Pakistan’s contributions for regional and global peace, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS also met Foreign Minister and Secretary of National Security Council of Uzbekistan. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral security cooperation and continue efforts, which bring peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Uzbek Defence Minister, Major General Abdusalom Azizov and Chief of General Staff, Major General Pavel Ergashev.