COAS reaches Sri Lanka on two-day visit

RAWALPINDI, Jan 16 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday reached Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit on the invitation from his counterpart.

The COAS held meetings with the Sri Lankan military leadership including the Chief of Def Staff, the chiefs of all three services, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief was given guards of honour in all three service headquarters. He also visited the Command and Staff College Sri Lanka and interacted with faculty and staff.

Sri Lankan leadership expressed its gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan’s unequivocal moral and material support during Sri Lanka’s successful war on terror. It also appreciated successes of Pakistan Army in the ongoing war on terror.

The COAS highlighted that having cleared troubled areas from terrorists of all hues and colours, Pakistan was now going after their disorganised residual presence under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He said Pakistan and Sri Lanka were probably the only two countries, which understood what it took to defeat the menace of terrorism.

During the meetings, various new initiatives and ongoing projects were discussed to improve the existing defence ties between the two brotherly countries.