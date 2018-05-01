COAS reaches Quetta to meet Hazara community notables

RAWALPINDI, May 01 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Quetta for an update on the security situation.
According to a tweet of Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor the COAS will also meet with notables of the Hazara community.
