COAS praises Wasim boxor for earning acclaim

RAWALPINDI, Jan 6 (APP): World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Flyweight Champion Muhammad Waseem on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS praised Boxer Muhammad Waseem for his outstanding achievements and expressed confidence that Pakistani youth will follow his footsteps to earn good name to the country.