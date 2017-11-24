COAS pays tribute to martyred AIG Ashraf Noor

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid tribute to Additional Inspector General (AIG) Headquarters Ashraf Nur, who was martyred when a suicide bomber rammed motorbike into his vehicle in Hayatabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor’s Tweet, the army chief strongly condemned the attack and added, “ Salute to supreme sacrifice of our Police comrade. Our determination remains undeterred against threats to our motherland.”