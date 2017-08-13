COAS offers Namaz-e-Janaza of soldiers in Quetta

RAWALPINDI, Aug 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Quetta on Sunday and attended Namaz-e-Janaza

of soldiers, who embraced Shahadat in a blast on Saturday night.

Governor Balochistan, Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister

Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Minister for Interior, Ahsan

Iqbal, Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz and

other civil and military officials also attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

The COAS also visited injured of Quetta blast at Combined

Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta Cantt. Later, the Army Chief was

briefed about the incident at HQ SC.

The COAS reiterated that the fight against terrorism would

continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability. He said

that there was a need to have synergy between efforts of all state institutions to defeat terrorism in totality.

Pakistani nation shall celebrate Independence Day so as to

honour sacrifices of all ‘Shuhada-e-Pakistan’, who have laid their

lives for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan, he added.