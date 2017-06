RAWALPINDI, June 26 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer with the

soldiers at the Line of Control (LOC).

According to tweet by Director General Inter Services Public

Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS prayed for prosperity

of Pakistan.

He hailed morale of troops, devotion and operational

preparedness.