COAS meets UK Military leadership, US Commander RSF in London

RAWALPINDI, April 3, (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa, who is on official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday visited Ministry of Defence London.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by UK Chief of General Staff (CGS)

General Sir Nick Carter and given guard of honour at Horse Guards Square, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here stated.

Later, the COAS had separate meetings with UK Chief of Defence Staff

(CDS) Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan Mr.Owen Jenkins and also US Resolute Support Mission (RSM) Commander General John Nicholson.

Matters of mutual interest including regional geo-political environment with special reference to Afghanistan came under discussion.

The UK leadership and RSM Commander appreciated and acknowledged

positive role played by Pakistan and Pakistan Army towards peace and stability.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan is a peace loving country and shall

continue to play its positive role in bringing about enduring peace and stability in the region.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized that peace in Afghanistan is a

shared interest; Pakistan will continue its positive role and is ready to work closely with Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral border security mechanism is

critically important and both countries need to formulate this at priority.

He shared various border control/management measures which Pakistan has undertaken and urged the requirement of similar measures on other side of the border to defeat common enemy.

The COAS highlighted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor should be

viewed as an economic maneuver since it aims at fostering inclusive development in best interest of the region and beyond.

He thanked the UK leadership for their assistance during war on terror.