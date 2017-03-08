RAWALPINDI March 8 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Qatar on Wednesday
met Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Matters related to regional security and defence cooperation were discussed, a press release of Inter Services Public relations
stated here.
The Emir thanked the COAS for visiting Qatar to strengthen the bondage between two brotherly countries and the armed forces.
The Emir of Qatar reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar shared
strong strategic relationship. He acknowledged Pakistan’s role in
development and strengthening of Qatar and its armed forces.
He expressed his desire for enhanced defence and security
cooperation between the two countries and its armed forces.
The Emir of Qatar acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role
towards regional peace and stability. He commended successes of
Pakistan Army in its campaign against terrorism and militancy.
The COAS thanked Emir of Qatar for his hospitality. He said
that Pakistan Army also looked forward to enhancing defence and
security cooperation with Qatar.
COAS meets Qatri Emir: Matters to enhance defence cooperation discussed
RAWALPINDI March 8 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General