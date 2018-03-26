COAS meets leadership of Brunei Darussalam

RAWALPINDI, Mar 26 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Brunei Darussalam met the leadership of that country, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The COAS met sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah. Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between both the countries were discussed in the meeting.

The COAS also met Deputy Defence Minister, Maj Gen Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Mohd Yussof (Retd).

Later, the Army chief met military leadership of the country including Commander of Brunei Land and Brunei Royal Armed Forces. Matters of mutual interest including training and security cooperation came under discussion.

The political and military leadership of Brunei acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and efforts for regional peace and stability.