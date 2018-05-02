COAS meets Hazara community reps, says state institutions are concerned for security of citizens

Quetta, May 2 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with Federal Interior Minister,

Chief Minister and Home Minister Balochistan, Commander Southern Command met representatives of Hazara community in Quetta, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The representatives shared concerns about target killing of Hazara community. Chief of Army Staff shared their grief and offered ˜fateha” for the departed souls.

He said that while nothing could compensate the loss of dear ones, he assured Hazara community brethren that those who had targeted them would suffer twice as much.

The COAS said that the state was responsible for security of its citizens and all state institutions were concerned for that. Each and every casualty including from Hazara community is of concern to us and our brave security forces are performing their best and willingly offering monumental sacrifices to bring lasting peace to the country, he added.

He said during 2018 alone, so far 37 security forces personnel had laid their lives in Quetta. “Through a unified national effort, we have turned the tide of terrorism, however a lot is still being done against inimical designs to reverse the gains by exploiting various fault lines.

“We have busted many terrorists’ networks and we know how these networks are being supported by hostile agencies. We are Muslim first and then anything else. Every Pakistani irrespective of religion, sect, language or caste has to stay steadfast and united to defeat hostile forces trying to create divisions, he said.

“We shall defeat hostile attempts through national cohesion. Anything and everything which is for the betterment of security of people of Pakistan shall be done.”

“I expect the youth to stay focused on their positive endeavors towards self and nation building. Trust and assist state in taking Pakistan forward to its rightful destination”, Chief of Army Staff added.

Hazara community posed full trust in Pakistan Army and pledged their support in defeating hostile agenda.