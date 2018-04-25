COAS meets Chief of General Staff Russian Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, Apr 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on second day of his visit in Russia met Chief of General Staff Russian Armed Forces, General Valery Vasilevich Gerasimov at the Defence Ministry, Moscow, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) on Wednesday.

Matters related to regional security, stability and bilateral security cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

General Grasimov appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terror. He said that Russia supported Pakistan’s efforts towards reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan and was willing to play a role towards that end.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan welcomed any initiative, which could bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the whole region would benefit from it. He said that Pakistan wanted to get out of the zero-sum dynamics of Cold War era that was still prevalent in South Asia.

We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress through connectivity, he added.