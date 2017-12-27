COAS lauds staffers for making POF prime defence industry of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, Dec 27 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah where he was given detailed briefing on performance and growth of the POF, research and development projects, future vision and strategy for implementation.

The COAS also inaugurated multiple facilities including the Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant, Station Headquarters building as well as the POF Colony, Sanjwal which will benefit more than 11,000 families, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The UFMC plant is one of many POF production facilities that will not only cater for the demand in Defence field but also towards the civilian industrial demand in the country.

Addressing the POF officers and workers, the COAS appreciated their invaluable contributions by making the POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.

The COAS emphasized the need for technological up gradation and maximum indigenisation to attain total self-reliance in the field of defense production.

The COAS lauded the contribution of POF over the years towards national economy and stressed the need for improving the business model and the importance of excellence in core businesses to keep up with contemporary challenges.

Secretary MODP, Lieutenant General (R) Ijaz Chaudhry and Chairman POF Wah Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani along with other senior civil and military officers were present on the occasion.