COAS lauds security forces response to Charsadda blast

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in tweet message said the COAS has lauded security forces’ response to Charsada blast, saying that police tier encounter has saved many lives. The Army Chief also shared grief on loss of lives.