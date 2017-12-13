COAS interacts with FATA delegations of tribal elders, youth jirga

RAWALPINDI, Dec 13 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday interacted with Federally Administered Tribal Areas’ (FATA) delegations of tribal elders and youth jirga at Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS held detailed discussions with both the delegations, separately, an ISPR statement issued here said.

The delegations acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sacrifices, efforts and contributions for peace and stability and socio-economic development of FATA. The

delegations expressed their respective views regarding mainstreaming of FATA and the way forward.

The COAS lauded tribal elders and youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism. He valued their views regarding future of FATA.

The Army Chief said that achievements through sacrifices of brave tribals of FATA were being consolidated, while Pakistan was transiting from relative stability to enduring peace.

He also shared his engagement with Afghan leadership for enhanced cooperation and security measures along Pak-Afghan border.

The COAS assured both delegations that Pakistan Army fully supported mainstreaming of FATA and would pursue it in line with aspirations of tribal brothers.

He advised the youth to continue playing their role towards peace and progress of FATA and Pakistan as they were the future leaders.

Commander Peshawar Corps, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Chief of General Staff (CGS) and other senior army officers were also present on the occasion.