RAWALPINDI June 16 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday hosted reception in honour of cricket legends Sir Vivian Richards and Ian Chappel at the Army House here.
The COAS thanked both the cricket lords for visiting Pakistan, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.
COAS hosts reception for Viv, Chappel
