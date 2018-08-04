COAS hails police on Police Martyrs Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed the police on Police Martyrs Day.

“Police has rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism. Salute to martyrs the real heroes,” the COAS said in his message according to the tweet of Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday.

“While all security forces fight terrorists, Police have greater role in defeating terrorism. We stand with our Police in national effort,” the COAS said.