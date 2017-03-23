COAS felicitates nation on successful hodling of Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI March 23 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa on Thursday congratulated the participants, spectators

and the nation on successful holding of the Joint Services Parade.

According to Tweet by Director General Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS appreciated

the security arrangements for spectacular conduct of the Pakistan

Day Parade.

The COAS thanked China, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and

Chief of Defence Forces of South Africa for participation.

“Pakistan is significant in comity of nations. We are a peaceful

country,” he said.

Acknowledging the supreme sacrifices of Ghazis and Shaheeds

the COAS said “You are our heroes, your sacrifices shall not go

waste. We owe our peace and independence to you.”

“Nation to stay steadfast for cleaning ‘Our Pakistan’ from

fasaadis (rioters). Enemies of Pakistan to lay off,” he added.