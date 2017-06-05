COAS felicitates 4th Pakistani to scale Mount Everest

RAWALPINDI, June 5 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Mountaineer Lieutenant Colonel Doctor
Abdul Jabbar Bhatti (Retired) at CMH here on Monday.
The COAS congratulated him for his achievement as fourth
Pakistani to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.
The COAS appreciated his outstanding achievement as a great
contribution to keep our green flag high. He expressed best wishes
for his speedy recovery and health.
