COAS distributes prizes among position-holders of Army Band Competition 2017

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday witnessed the colorful concluding ceremony of Army Band Competition 2017 at Fortress Stadium Lahore.

Bands of 15 Regimental Centres, 19 Infantry Battalions including buglers and trumpeters from Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) participated in the event, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

A large number of serving and retired military officials and civilians attended the ceremony.

The COAS distributed prizes among the position-holders.

Frontier Force Regimental Centre clinched the President’s Military Brass Band Trophy of Pakistan Army Band 2017 competition. Arty Regimental Centre was the runner-up, while Army Services Corps Centre secured third place.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS congratulated the winners and appreciated their skills. Adjutant General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder was also present on the occasion.