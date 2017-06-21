COAS discusses regional security situation with Turkish President

ISTANBUL, June 21 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.

The COAS thanked the President for perennial Turkish support to

Pakistan and its role in bringing peace and stability in the region,

an Inter-Services Public Relations news release said.

The Turkish President acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan

and the contributions of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and militancy.

He said Islamic countries could contribute immensely towards global

peace and stability and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) offered

a platform to do that through conflict resolution and dialogue.

He said Pakistan played a very important role towards that end

and multi-faceted cooperation between the two brotherly countries would have a positive influence.

Both noted that Turkey and Pakistan could always count on each

other’s unconditional and sincere support.

Earlier, the COAS called on Turkish Defence Minister Fikri ISIK.

Matters related to regional situation and bilateral security cooperation were discussed. Both agreed upon the tremendous potential for cooperation in the fields of security policies, defence production and human resource training.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Mr Sohail, was also present

during the meeting.

The COAS visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) where upon

arrival he was briefed about the projects being undertaken by

the prestigious organisation in both military and civil aviation

industry. TAI has developed particular expertise in helicopters and

unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs).

The COAS, during visit to the facility, took an introductory

flight in a T129 attack helicopter.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS highly appreciated the

indigenous technical prowess achieved by Turkey. Pakistan, he said,

had great technological and industrial potential which opened the

scope for very meaningful defence cooperation between the two countries.