COAS directs army to assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate

RAWALPINDI, Jul 19 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday directed that the army should assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) strictly within the bounds of given mandate and as per the ECP’s code of conduct.

The COAS issued the directives during his visit to Army Elections Support Center, Rawalpindi, a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Army chief was given a detailed briefing about the plan for provision of assistance to the ECP for free, fair and transparent conduct of the general election 2018.

The COAS said while working in synchronization with other elements of security apparatus, all efforts would be put in to ensure secure and safe environment, enabling the people to freely exercise their democratic right.