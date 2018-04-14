COAS congratulates wrestler Inam on clinching gold medal

RAWALPINDI, Apr 14 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday congratulated wrestler Muhammad Inam on clinching a gold medal in XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia.

According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS commended Inam saying, “Well done for keeping the Pakistani flag high and bringing honour to the country.”