Sports 
Views: 175

COAS congratulates wrestler Inam on clinching gold medal

Posted By: Uploader

RAWALPINDI, Apr 14 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday congratulated wrestler Muhammad Inam on clinching a gold medal in XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia.
According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS commended Inam saying, “Well done for keeping the Pakistani flag high and bringing honour to the country.”

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links