COAS congratulates US Secretary Defence on assumption of charge

RAWALPINDI Feb 09 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence, Jim Mattis had a
20 minutes telephonic conversation on Thursday.
Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major
General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said the COAS congratulated the
secretary on assumption of new responsibility and expressed the hope
that his vast experience in the field will be of great value to the
region.
Secretary Mattis commended the sacrifices and resilience of
the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role
Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.
Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of
peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards
that end. They also agreed on continued engagement at multiple
levels, DG ISPR added.
